Han signals openness to presidential run. April. 22, 2025 08:16. .

Acting President Han Duck-soo said in an interview with the Financial Times published April 20 that he has “not yet” decided whether to run in South Korea’s upcoming presidential election. He declined to elaborate, saying he had “no comment.” Addressing concerns over an unelected official exercising presidential authority, Han said there is “no difference” in duties between an acting and elected president. His remarks are widely seen as keeping the door open to a presidential bid.



Speculation about Han’s candidacy has swirled for nearly two weeks. He has neither confirmed nor denied his intentions, instead offering vague comments that critics say are contributing to political uncertainty amid an early election. At the same time, Han has said he intends to lead tariff negotiations with the United States himself—raising concerns he may be fast-tracking talks and conceding ground to Washington for political gain.



In the same interview, Han said South Korea “will not fight back” against U.S. tariff measures. He went further, stating that the nation’s industrial capacity, financial development, culture, growth and prosperity were all “thanks to the U.S.’s help.” Observers said the comments risk undermining Seoul’s bargaining position ahead of the talks. Han also expressed a willingness to reduce South Korea’s trade surplus by increasing imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas and commercial aircraft.



Han did not rule out the possibility that tariff talks could be linked to negotiations over defense cost-sharing for U.S. forces stationed in South Korea. The Financial Times reported he was open to revisiting the agreement “depending on the nature of the issue.” The remarks mark a departure from the previous administration’s position of separating trade and security negotiations, especially with a new government expected to take office during the tariff grace period. Critics say Han is adding to the confusion instead of showing caution.



Han has also made a series of public appearances—attending Easter services and visiting industrial cities including Gwangju and Ulsan—that mirror the behavior of a presidential hopeful. As he appears to gauge public sentiment, critics argue his prolonged ambiguity is wearing thin. With less than 40 days left until the election, they say the nation’s top caretaker must clearly state whether he plans to run or remain a neutral administrator.



한국어