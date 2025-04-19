Yoon’s ouster paralyzes PPP's campaign. April. 19, 2025 07:11. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

More than two weeks after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) remains mired in the political fallout, struggling to regain footing. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung, former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, has hit a record-high approval rating, further widening the gap with PPP presidential hopefuls—despite their collective focus on presenting themselves as anti-Lee candidates.



According to a Gallup Korea poll conducted April 15–17 among 1,000 adults nationwide and released Thursday, Lee was favored by 38% of respondents as the country's next political leader, up one percentage point from the previous week and his highest level since the 2022 presidential election. Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, Acting President and Prime Minister Han Deok-su, and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo followed at 7% each. Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon polled at 6%, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party came in at 2%. All conservative candidates posted single-digit support.



The gap was even more pronounced among centrist and undecided voters, a demographic seen as key to winning the presidency. Lee’s support among moderates stood at 40%, followed by Hong at 6%, Han Dong-hoon at 5%, and both Han Deok-su and Kim Moon-soo at 4%.



Observers say the PPP’s stagnation is closely tied to Yoon’s lingering presence. Since his impeachment and removal, some party members have called for Yoon to cut ties with the party, including suggestions he formally resign. However, party leadership has yet to take a clear stance. In the meantime, five of Yoon’s former attorneys briefly announced plans to launch a new political party, dubbed “Yoon Again,” before abruptly walking back the move—adding to the turmoil.



Internal debate over drafting Acting President Han as a potential candidate is also said to be hampering the prospects of other conservative hopefuls. Rather than expanding the party’s appeal to moderates, critics argue, Han is drawing support away from existing candidates and stifling their ability to gain momentum.



한국어