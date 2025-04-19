Coldplay returns to Korea, teams up with TWICE. April. 19, 2025 07:11. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

British rock band Coldplay has returned to South Korea for the first time in eight years and unveiled a new version of their song “WE PRAY,” featuring Korean girl group TWICE.



According to Warner Music Korea on Friday, the revised version includes Korean vocals by TWICE and was performed live during Coldplay’s concert Wednesday at the Main Stadium of the Goyang Sports Complex.



“WE PRAY” is a track from Coldplay’s 10th studio album Moon Music, released in October 2024. The original version features British rapper Little Simz and Nigerian singer Burna Boy. With the album, Coldplay topped both the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart Top 100, becoming the British act with the most No. 1 albums in the 21st century.



TWICE said the collaboration held special meaning for the group. “‘WE PRAY’ is a song about overcoming hardship together and sharing messages of peace and hope,” the group said. “Recording our parts in Korean made it even more meaningful.”



This marks Coldplay’s second visit to Korea, following their April 2017 performance. They are scheduled to hold a total of six shows through April 25.



