Asian graduates could fuel Korea’s economy

A growing number of international students from Asia dream of becoming a “second Megawati Pertiwi,” the standout Indonesian volleyball player who powered Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks to success. But in reality, many of these students don’t even get a foot in the door. According to a recent survey by the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business of over 800 international students in South Korea, only 2.7 percent said it was easy to obtain the E-7 visa required for white-collar employment. Despite 86.5 percent expressing a desire to remain and find work in Korea after graduation, the path remains steep. A parent company of a professional sports team noted that, unlike in athletics, Asian hires are rarely seen in ordinary companies—not even at the entry level, let alone in key positions.



Asian students make up about 90 percent of the 200,000 international students in South Korea, yet they often hit a wall when job hunting. Most find opportunities only in low-wage manufacturing jobs, while many are rejected from interviews for white-collar positions simply because they are foreigners. A Chinese student said, “The probation period for foreign workers is five to six times longer than for Koreans.” A Japanese student noted that many companies would only consider hiring foreigners on a temporary basis. Kim Kkot-byeol, a researcher at the Korea International Trade Association, said, “A lot of companies only want to hire those who already have visa issues resolved, which makes it tough for international students.”



To be sure, companies have their own constraints. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), facing labor shortages in both manufacturing and administrative roles, are eager to hire bright young workers from Asia. But not many SMEs can afford to offer a starting salary of 35.24 million won to new foreign hires—the minimum required under the E-7-1 visa, which mandates pay equivalent to at least 80 percent of Korea’s per-capita Gross National Income (GNI).



Another challenge is the widespread perception that foreign students are taking jobs away from Koreans. Admittedly, a surge in foreign job seekers could intensify competition. But more talent means more growth—and more growth eventually means more jobs. In the long run, skilled foreign workers can help invigorate the Korean labor market. Sports already offer a clear example: the presence of Asian players has raised the popularity and competitiveness of entire leagues.



The United States stands as a prime example of how welcoming foreign talent can drive innovation and growth. Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Jensen Huang of NVIDIA all hail from India or Taiwan. As a super-aged society, South Korea must also draw top Asian talent to thrive. Jung Kwan Jang brought in Megawati and reached the championship series for the first time in 12 years. The day will come when industries, too, find their own Megawatis—aces who help South Korean companies shine on the global stage.



