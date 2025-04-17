LS Electric opens Texas plant for U.S. expansion. April. 17, 2025 07:26. by 한재희 기자 hee@donga.com.

LS Electric has opened a new production facility in Bastrop, Texas, ramping up its push into the surging North American power infrastructure market.



The South Korean company held a completion ceremony for the “LS Electric Bastrop Campus,” which will serve as a key strategic base for its regional operations. Situated on a 46,000-square-meter site with a 3,300-square-meter building footprint, the campus will function as an integrated hub for manufacturing, R&D, and customer service.



“The U.S. market and the Bastrop Campus will be a solid stepping stone for LS Electric to become a global enterprise,” said Koo Ja-kyun, chairman and CEO of LS Electric. “We plan to invest an additional $240 million by 2030 to expand manufacturing capacity, hire local talent, and transform the campus into a North American power systems hub that grows in tandem with the local community.”



Koo said the investment marks the beginning of the company’s broader global strategy, which aims to generate 70% of its revenue from overseas markets and join the ranks of the top four power companies in the United States.



Starting this year, the campus will begin producing medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment and power distribution systems for major U.S. tech firms and data centers. LS Electric said localizing production will help better meet customer needs and mitigate potential trade barriers stemming from U.S. tariff policies.



