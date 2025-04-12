Singer Kim Jung-min’s son Dani shines for Japan’s U-17 team. April. 12, 2025 07:39. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

In the final Group B match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup between Japan and Australia on Friday, held at Okaz Stadium in Taif, Saudi Arabia, Japan forward Dani Daichi, 17, made a notable impact off the bench. Entering in the 78th minute, Dani scored with a left-footed strike in the 86th minute to cut Japan’s deficit to 3–2. Although Japan ultimately lost, Dani made a strong impression with his first goal of the tournament. Japanese sports outlet Gekisaka wrote, “He clearly made his presence felt.”



Dani is the second son of Kim Jung-min, 57, a popular South Korean singer known for 1990s hits such as “Sad Promise” and “Final Promise.” His Korean name is Kim Do-yoon. His mother, Dani Rumiko, 46, is a former Japanese singer. Holding dual nationality, Dani is representing Japan in this tournament. He previously showcased his scoring ability by netting four goals in Japan’s 9–2 win over Nepal during the group stage.



Standing at 184 centimeters and weighing 72 kilograms, Dani has a strong physical presence. He previously played for Osan Middle School, a youth team affiliated with FC Seoul in South Korea’s K League 1. After moving to Japan to pursue soccer, he joined the under-18 team of Sagan Tosu, a J2 League club. In an interview with Soccer Digest Japan, he said, “I wanted to play for a strong team in Japan.”



