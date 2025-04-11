Zelensky says Chinese nationals aiding Russia in Ukraine. April. 11, 2025 07:29. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday alleged that at least 155 Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, raising concerns about an expanding foreign presence in Moscow’s military campaign.



Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky said Ukrainian authorities had identified the individuals inside Ukrainian territory, not in Russia. “We are collecting information and believe there may be many more,” he said. “We have passport data, documents, places of origin and ages — 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukraine.”



According to Zelensky, the Chinese nationals are serving in units such as Russia’s 70th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade and the 255th Rifle Division.



Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals in the eastern city of Donetsk, a heavily contested front in the war. Their identities were publicly released on April 8. The arrests marked the first confirmed instance of Chinese nationals participating directly in combat alongside Russian troops within Ukraine.



While North Korea is believed to have dispatched troops to Russia’s Kursk region under state orders, the Chinese fighters are widely believed to be mercenaries. However, Ukrainian officials have accused Beijing of passively allowing the recruitment and participation of its citizens.



Zelensky said Ukraine is investigating whether the Chinese government had any direct involvement or knowledge of recruitment efforts. “Russia is distributing advertisements [for combat participation] through Chinese social media platforms including TikTok, and the Chinese government is aware of it,” he said. Following the detentions, Ukraine summoned the Chinese ambassador to Kyiv to demand an official explanation.



Beijing has denied any state involvement. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing Tuesday that the Chinese government has consistently urged its citizens to avoid conflict zones and to refrain from participating in any military activity on behalf of any party.



