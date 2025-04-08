Samsung, LG roll out AI TVs to counter Chinese budget TV surge. April. 08, 2025 07:21. by 박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are stepping up their game in the premium TV market, introducing advanced AI-powered televisions to counter a growing wave of low-cost Chinese competitors. The new models feature personalized content recommendations, automatic picture and sound optimization, and real-time translation—tools aimed at solidifying their positions in the high-value segment.



On April 7, Samsung hosted its “Unbox & Discover 2025” event at its flagship store in Seocho-gu, Seoul, where it unveiled a significantly expanded AI TV lineup. The company increased its offerings from 34 models across nine series last year to 61 models across 14 series this year. While AI features were previously limited to flagship models such as Neo QLED and OLED, they are now being extended to mid-to-high-end lines, including QLED and The Frame.



LG Electronics, meanwhile, has begun rolling out its 2025 OLED TV lineup with enhanced AI capabilities in the European market, following earlier launches in Korea and North America. The new models are now available in eight countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary.



As part of its premium strategy, LG is emphasizing five core AI features designed to personalize and simplify the viewing experience. Among them are “AI Concierge,” which recommends contextual actions—like “watch soccer highlights” or “connect game console”—based on the user’s time-of-day usage patterns, and “AI Custom Wizard,” which automatically calibrates screen and audio settings according to individual preferences.



With these advanced AI features, both Samsung and LG are aiming to reinforce their dominance in the high-end market, even as Chinese manufacturers continue to gain traction globally with aggressively priced TV sets.



한국어