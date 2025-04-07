The passing grade for local medical schools decreases by 1.11. April. 07, 2025 07:15. by Ye-Na Choi yena@donga.com.

It has been found that admission scores at local medical schools with increased enrollment quotas for the 2025 academic year declined, as did the scores for regional talent admissions. Jongno Academy released an analysis on Sunday of admission scores from four local medical schools: Konyang University, Kosin University, Chonnam National University, and Chosun University. The analysis revealed that scores were lower compared to the previous year in 11 out of 14 early admissions programs, including student records admissions and comprehensive student-record-based admissions.



As for the regional talent admissions among student records admissions, the average passing grade dropped from 1.21 last year to 1.44 in 2025. Konyang University Medical School showed the most significant decline in the regional talent admissions from 1.20 to 1.66, with the minimum passing grade decreasing from 1.26 to 2.37.



The four local medical schools saw decreases in their passing scores across all seven regular admissions programs. The passing threshold for equal local opportunity admissions at Chosun University Medical School was 81.33, more than 16 points lower than the 2024 academic year’s average passing score for regional talent screening in regular admissions. “This suggests that students with grades three to four got accepted to medical school,” Jongno Academy CEO Lim Sung-ho said.



