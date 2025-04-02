ChatGPT image generation fuels user surge in S. Korea. April. 02, 2025 07:57. by 남혜정기자 namduck2@donga.com.

More than 1.25 million users in South Korea are using ChatGPT each day as OpenAI’s newly launched image generation feature gains explosive popularity.



According to Mobile Index, a data analytics platform operated by IGAWorks, ChatGPT recorded a daily active user (DAU) count of 1,252,925 in South Korea on March 27—the highest ever. This marks a significant jump from March 10, when the DAU surpassed the 1 million mark for the first time at 1,033,733, setting a new record just two weeks later.



The key driver behind this spike was the introduction of OpenAI’s “ChatGPT-4o image generation” feature, launched on March 25. The feature allows users to create images with minimal prompt input, as the AI interprets their intent and generates visuals accordingly. A popular trend among users involves uploading personal photos and transforming them into illustrations styled after Japanese animation studios like Studio Ghibli or major Western studios such as Disney.



Capitalizing on the surging demand, OpenAI announced plans to release a new inference-capable AI model for free to both consumers and developers. On March 31 (local time), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on his social media platform X, saying, “For the first time since GPT-2, we’re releasing an open-weight model,” and added that the model will be made freely available in the coming months.



The term “open weight” refers to publicly releasing the training weights, parameters that determine how the AI responds to queries. This is particularly significant, as AI firms typically consider these weights proprietary. While OpenAI had previously released source code for models up to GPT-2, it adopted a closed model policy starting with GPT-3. Industry observers view this move as a strategic effort to re-engage developers who have migrated to open-source models, ultimately guiding them toward OpenAI’s paid services, which now generate over $1 billion annually.



Meanwhile, OpenAI has successfully closed a $40 billion investment round led by SoftBank. The company’s valuation, which stood at $157 billion in October last year, has nearly doubled to $300 billion in just over five months.



