Worst wildfire under control after 149 hours

The worst wildfire in South Korea’s history, which began on March 25 in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and spread across five counties, was finally brought under control after 149 hours.



The Korea Forest Service’s Central Wildfire Response Headquarters announced at 5 p.m. on March 28 that the main fires in the five affected counties—Yeongdeok, Yeongyang, Uiseong, Andong, and Cheongsong—had been contained. The turning point came nearly a week after ignition, as a brief but timely rainfall late afternoon of the previous day helped suppress the rapidly spreading flames.



From the previous afternoon through the night, light rain of 1 to 3 millimeters fell over the affected areas. Although the amount was minimal, it played a crucial role in the firefighting effort. The rain significantly reduced the risk of ember-driven spot fires and cleared lingering smoke, improving visibility for helicopters—a key asset in fire suppression. The rain also lowered temperatures by more than 10 degrees Celsius and decreased wind speeds, further aiding operations. Seizing the opportunity, firefighting teams worked through the night, raising the average containment rate across the five counties from 63.2% at 6 p.m. the previous evening to 85% by 7 a.m. the next day.



Forest authorities launched a full-scale response at sunrise on March 28, deploying 88 helicopters, 695 pieces of equipment, and 5,587 personnel. As a result, the containment rate reached 94% by noon, and the main fires in Yeongdeok and Yeongyang were fully controlled later in the afternoon.



However, the wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, remains difficult to manage. As of noon on March 28, the containment rate stood at 93%, up from 81% the previous evening. But strong afternoon winds reignited several spot fires. The affected area within Jirisan National Park doubled from 40 hectares to 80 hectares overnight. With flames approaching within 4.5 kilometers of Cheonwangbong Peak, the highest point in mainland South Korea, authorities have established a firebreak and are focusing all efforts on protecting the landmark.



The United States expressed condolences over the disaster. In a statement on March 27 (local time), U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “We extend our deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of life and widespread damage caused by the ongoing wildfires in southeastern South Korea.” She added, “The United States stands with our ally during this difficult time. U.S. Forces Korea is also prepared to assist in firefighting and recovery efforts.”



