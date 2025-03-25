Park Bo-gum shares thoughts on his new drama. March. 25, 2025 07:32. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

“I believe that Gwanshik’s single line of ‘the cabbages are sweet’ reflects what kind of person he is,” said actor Park Bo-gum(age 32, photo) in an interview on Monday, describing the character he played in the Netflix drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”



Gwan-shik has had a crush on Ae-soon(played by IU) since he was young. He expresses his love for her by selling cabbages instead of her in the market.



“That single line embodies his protection, support, and trust for her," Park said. "I spent a lot of time thinking about capturing those emotions in that short line."



Park describes Gwan-shik as a firm, diligent, and devoted father to his family. It is his first time taking up a father role. “The setting itself of someone looking up to me was precious and invaluable,” he said. Gwan-shik, however, breaks down in the face of a family tragedy.



“I wanted to convey the tragic emotions of a parent as much as possible," Park said. "It rained a bit on the day when we filmed the scene. I recall standing overwhelmed by my emotions."



According to Flickspatrol, a rating site for over-the-top streaming services, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” ranks fourth in the world for Netflix TV shows. “People believe in everyday heroes like Gwan-shik that continue to carry on with life," Park said. "The show is special as it shows those heroes exist."



