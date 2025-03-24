Sentencing of PM, Lee, and Pres. Yoon is imminent. March. 24, 2025 08:26. by 윤다빈, 김성모 empty@donga.com.

The Constitutional Court’s sentencing in the impeachment trial against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be held on Monday. On Wednesday, the sentencing in the appeals trial of Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung, under the Public Offices Election Act, is expected. Watchers predict that the sentencing in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol may be issued as early as this week.



Ahead of the sentencing, which is expected to be a watershed moment in the impeachment process, political circles have been attempting to sway the Constitutional Court and the judiciary through overt pressure. Experts criticized this approach, stating, “The political sphere should calmly wait for the decision and create an atmosphere of acceptance.”



Floor Leader Park Chan-dae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea held a press conference on Sunday and urged the Constitutional Court to “immediately designate Tuesday as the date for President Yoon's impeachment sentencing.” At an outdoor rally near Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace Station on Saturday, Park shouted the names of eight members of the Constitutional Court and asked, “Why are you not firing the leader behind the rebellion?” On the same day, while campaigning for the re-election of the governor of Damyang County in South Jeolla Province, Lee, stated, “If the impeachment trial of President Yoon is dismissed, there will be lawlessness and the country will be ruined.” The Democratic Party of Korea will operate a tent office at Gwanghwamun from Monday until the verdict of Yoon's impeachment trial is announced. It marks the first time in 12 years that the Democratic Party of Korea has set up a tent office.



Floor Leader Kwon Sung-dong of the ruling People Power Party also held a press conference on Saturday and criticized the Democratic Party of Korea for “intimidating and threatening the judiciary.” “The Constitutional Court must make a clear judgment on whether the quorum required for the impeachment of an acting president is 151 or 200 seats,” Kwon said. “If the Court avoids the issue, it will be granting the main opposition party an unlimited impeachment license.” Lawmakers from the pro-Yoon faction within the ruling party participated in an outdoor rally, pressing for the dismissal of the impeachment trial with instigating statements such as “declaring war on anti-state forces.”



“The foundation for preventing national chaos and ensuring national unity would be for political parties, regardless of their affiliations, to issue a message of acceptance of the constitutional body's conclusions,” said Jung Jae-hwang, professor emeritus at Sungkyunkwan University School of Law.



