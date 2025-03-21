Lee Jae-myung meets Samsung chief, stresses corporate success. March. 21, 2025 07:42. by 한재희기자, 조응형기자 hee@donga.com.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong to discuss youth employment issues. However, they did not exchange opinions on legislative matters such as the Semiconductor Special Act, which proposes exceptions to the 52-hour workweek.



DP leader Lee and Chairman Lee held a field discussion on youth employment at the Samsung Software Academy for Youth (SSAFY) in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 20th. While they previously met at the funeral of former Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee in 2020, this was their first official meeting in a public setting.



“Corporate success drives national prosperity, and Samsung’s success benefits both the nation and its investors,” Lee Jae-myung stated. He added, “I ask Samsung to continue leading economic growth as it has done so far. I hope Samsung overcomes various challenges, fosters a thriving ecosystem, and contributes to a new era where many can share in the prosperity.”



During his discussion with SSAFY trainees, Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need for government investment to ensure that all citizens have access to artificial intelligence (AI). He proposed a “K-NVIDIA” initiative, advocating for direct government investment in advanced strategic industries.



Chairman Lee responded, “We have continued this program, believing that we are investing in our future. The young people here truly appreciate your visit today, and I believe they will gain great motivation from it.”



The two leaders also held a brief closed-door meeting lasting about 10 minutes. According to attendees, they did not discuss recent economic legislation, including the Semiconductor Special Act or corporate law revisions. Chairman Lee reportedly reflected on Samsung’s role in helping small businesses improve the manufacturing process of low dead space (LDS) syringes during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it one of the company’s most rewarding achievements.



한국어