IU's residence ranked as the nation's most expensive apartment. March. 14, 2025 07:32. by 임유나기자 imyou@donga.com.

The apartment complex Eterno Cheongdam in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, has been identified as the most expensive apartment in South Korea.



According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport on Thursday, the official announced price of a unit in Eterno Cheongdam with an exclusive area of 464.11 square meters for this year is 20.06 billion won, marking a 56 percent increase from last year. This is the first multi-unit residential building in the country to surpass 20 billion won in official price. Completed at the end of 2023, Eterno Cheongdam gained attention when singer IU, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han, and hy (formerly Korea Yakult) Group Chairman Yoon Ho-jung purchased units there.



Ranked second is The Penthouse Cheongdam with an exclusive area of 407.71 square meters, which is located just 300 meters from Eterno Cheongdam. Its official price for this year is 17.21 billion won. The Penthouse Cheongdam had been the most expensive apartment in South Korea for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 but was overtaken this year. It is known that actor couple Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, golfer Park In-bee, and renowned math instructor Hyun Woo-jin reside in this building. Both Eterno Cheongdam and The Penthouse Cheongdam were built with only 29 units to avoid government regulations on apartment sale prices.



Third place is Nine One Hannam in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, with an exclusive area of 244.72 square meters and an official price of 16.3 billion won. Raemian One Bailey, which was completed at the end of 2023, was newly listed in the official price rankings this year, debuting in fifth place.



