Tous Les Jours ends advertising contract with Kim Soo-hyun. March. 14, 2025 07:31. by 정서영기자 cero@donga.com.

Amid allegations that actor Kim Soo-hyun was in a romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, companies that have hired Kim as a model are now closely monitoring the situation. Although some firms are adopting a wait-and-see approach due to conflicting testimonies, others have decided not to renew their contracts or remove videos featuring Kim.



On Thursday, CJ Foodville announced its decision to end Kim’s contract as the model for Tous Les Jours. "Kim Soo-hyun’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and we have decided not to renew it,” a CJ Foodville representative stated. He was reappointed as a model for Tous Les Jours in September last year, marking his return to the brand nine years after his previous stint from 2012 to 2015.



Additionally, LG Household & Health Care recently made advertisement videos for its beauty brand ‘Beyond,’ featuring Kim, private. He previously served as a model for Beyond from 2012 to 2015. The vegan beauty brand ‘Dinto’ has also suspended all scheduled activities related to Kim’s modeling work.



Kim represents more than 10 brands, including Tous Les Jours, Homeplus, Shinhan Bank, and Prada.



