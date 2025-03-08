Lee Jung-hoo hits another home run in 10 days. March. 08, 2025 07:24. by 조영우기자 jero@donga.com.

San Francisco Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo launched his second home run of the exhibition season, reigniting expectations for a double-digit home run tally in his first full MLB season.



Lee started as the No. 3 hitter and center fielder in an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona on Friday. In the third inning, he crushed a two-run home run. With the San Francisco Giants leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the 26-year-old stepped up to bat with one out and a runner on first. On the fourth pitch from opposing starter Jonathan Cannon, he pulled a fastball over the right-center field fence. It was his first home run in 10 days since his previous homer against the Colorado Rockies on February 25. With this home run, the San Francisco Giants extended its lead to 3-0.



Lee went 1-for-3 in the game, extending his hitting streak to four games since March 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is now batting .400 (eight hits in 20 at-bats) in exhibition play, with an impressive OPS of 1.228.



What stands out this season is his improved power. Even in the KBO, Lee was not particularly known for his home run prowess. Over seven seasons (2017-2023) in the KBO, he posted an outstanding career batting average of .340 but recorded double-digit home runs in only two seasons—15 in 2020 and 23 in 2022.



Last year, in his first MLB season, a shoulder injury cut his campaign short after just 37 games, during which he hit only two home runs. However, this year, he has already matched that total with two home runs in just eight exhibition games.



“Now that he has gained confidence, his solid contact rate has increased, and well-struck balls are turning into extra-base hits,” MBC Sports Plus commentator Song Jae-woo remarked. “If he can stay healthy this season, he has a good chance of posting a batting average in the high .200s along with double-digit home runs.”



