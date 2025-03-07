Samsung to replace North America lobbying chief. March. 07, 2025 07:41. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics is set to replace the head of its North American external relations team, which oversees U.S. lobbying efforts.



According to industry sources on Thursday, Samsung Electronics' North American subsidiary plans to replace its current Executive Vice President, Mark Lippert, while seeking to recruit a figure with close ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the Republican Party. Lippert previously served as chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea during the Obama administration. He joined Samsung Electronics in March 2022 during Joe Biden’s presidency.



Since Trump took office in January, Samsung has faced multiple risks regarding investment and tariffs. The company is constructing a $37 billion foundry in Taylor, Texas, but Trump's plan to repeal the CHIPS Act has put at risk the $4.745 billion in subsidies Samsung was originally slated to receive. Additionally, Trump’s recent remarks that semiconductor tariffs could be “25% or higher” have further heightened concerns.



Meanwhile, competitors are making swift moves. Taiwan-based foundry giant TSMC recently announced a $100 billion investment after its chairman, Mark Liu, met directly with Trump. “Given the rapidly changing situation in North America, we are actively seeking a suitable figure to strengthen our response,” a Samsung Electronics official stated.



