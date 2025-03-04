Zelensky seeks to restore US ties amid cold response. March. 04, 2025 07:43. by Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com.

On Sunday (local time), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his intent to sign a minerals agreement with the United States, stating, “I believe that relations with the U.S. will continue.” This move is seen as a gesture of reconciliation, despite the heated argument during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, which ended without a deal. However, key officials in the Trump administration have rejected the proposal, with some even mentioning the possibility of Zelensky’s resignation.



According to Reuters and other news agencies, President Zelensky, speaking to reporters after the European Summit in London, said, “I think we can restore relations with the U.S.,” and added, “We agreed to sign the minerals agreement and were ready to sign it. I think the US is still ready.”



However, Zelensky made it clear that he would not accept U.S.-led peace negotiations, stating, “I will not recognize the areas occupied by Russia as Russian territory.”



The Trump administration, however, has given a cold response. White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz directly pressured Zelensky to step down, stating, “We need a Ukrainian leader who can end the war.” Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the possibility of an agreement, saying, “The minerals agreement with Ukraine is not on the table at this time.”



