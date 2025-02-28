Bleak farewell. February. 28, 2025 08:18. .

A brief comfort: 'Don't worry—wherever you go, everyone will recognize your music.' This was all the poet could offer as he bid farewell to the master of the seven-stringed guqin. It was a lifeless winter of blustery winds and swirling snow, and both the clouds and the sun had lost their luster to dusk or the foggy yellow dust.



The farewell to the musician Dong Tinglan is this bleak. Once, he had a powerful premier behind him, socializing with prominent figures and wielding considerable influence, but he ended up wandering in poverty, where he met the poet. He was called “Dong Da” because he was the eldest of the Dong family. The poet was also poor, so they could not share a drink as a farewell. He lamented, 'A man's poverty is nothing, but I don’t even have money to pay for a drink despite meeting you' ('Farewell to Dong Da,' 2nd verse). He seemed indifferent to his poverty, treating it as nothing, but there is something pitiable about such a humble goodbye.



After a poor youth, the poet traveled in and out of the countryside and gained wisdom, and two years after bidding farewell to Dong Tinglan, he began working for the great general Gao Xianzhi. During the An Lushan Rebellion, Emperor Suzong of Tang recognized him for his military resourcefulness. He rose to prominence following an unusual career path—being awarded a government post for his military achievements despite starting as a scholar.



A thousand miles of yellow clouds cover the white sun



The north wind sings aloud to send off the wild geese, and the snow dances swiftly



You need not worry about lacking friends on your journey



Who would not know you?



(First verse of "Farewell to Dong Da” by Gao Shi)



한국어