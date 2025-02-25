Lee Kang-in’s assist secures PSG’s 23-match unbeaten run. February. 25, 2025 07:56. by 김정훈기자 hun@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain played a crucial role in securing his team’s 23-match unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, delivering the game-winning assist.



PSG edged out Lyon with a hard-fought 3-2 victory in an away match on Feb. 24, during the 23rd round of the 2024-2025 French Ligue 1 season. With this win, PSG solidified its position at the top of the league with 18 wins, five draws, and a total of 59 points. The gap between PSG and second-place Marseille (46 points, 14 wins, four draws, five losses) widened to 13 points. Meanwhile, Lyon remained in sixth place with 36 points (10 wins, six draws, seven losses).



Lee started the match on the bench and was substituted in the 74th minute when PSG was leading 2-0. Just 11 minutes after stepping onto the pitch, in the 85th minute, he received a pass at the top of the penalty area and quickly played the ball to Achraf Hakimi (27), who was making a run on the right flank. Hakimi capitalized on the pass to score, securing what turned out to be the game-winning goal. However, PSG conceded two late goals, including one in stoppage time, allowing Lyon to close the gap to 3-2. Nonetheless, the match ended with PSG holding onto the victory, with Lee’s assist proving decisive.



Lee has now recorded six goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this season. With just one more goal or assist, he will match his career-high season total of 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) set during the 2022-2023 season with Mallorca in Spain.



한국어