SM’s ‘Hearts2Hearts’ makes debut with 'The Chase'. February. 25, 2025 07:53. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

SM Entertainment has unveiled its first new girl group in five years since aespa’s debut in 2020.



On Monday, the eight-member group Hearts2Hearts held their debut showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, officially marking their entry into the music industry. The group consists of Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen, and Jiwoo. This is SM's first large-scale girl group since Girls’ Generation (nine members) debuted in 2007. Member Ian expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m honored to debut in this special year, celebrating SM’s 30th anniversary. I want to be the future of SM.”



Dressed in school uniforms, Hearts2Hearts performed their debut track, "The Chase," for the first time. The song creates a dreamy and mysterious atmosphere with its ethereal sound and vocals, while the second half’s bass-driven urban feel adds a striking contrast. The choreography, designed to highlight the dynamics of a large group, also stood out.



"The Chase" conveys, "I will create my own path." SM’s renowned composer Kenzie contributed to both the composition and lyrics, while British R&B girl group FLO also participated in the songwriting, generating buzz even before the official debut. The music video, released the same day, tells the story of eight members on a school field trip who encounter a mysterious event, leading them to stray from their planned path.



Leader Jiwoo explained the meaning behind the group's name, saying, “As ‘Hearts2Hearts’ signifies a connection from heart to heart, we want to bond with our fans through sincere music.” Juun shared her aspirations, stating, “I want to win the Rookie of the Year award, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”



Carmen, who hails from Indonesia, shared her journey, saying, “I was inspired to audition after watching Girls’ Generation’s ‘The Boys’ on TV. My family and friends are thrilled and have been incredibly supportive.”



한국어