‘Trump can show up with Kim Jong Un,’ says Grenell. February. 24, 2025 07:54. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. White House Special Ambassador for North Korea and Venezuela (photo), described U.S. President Donald Trump as someone who can appear alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday (local time), Ambassador Grenell said, “I don't think that talking means that you're weak. I actually think talking is a tactic to get to a goal,” emphasizing the importance of resuming summit-level diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea. His remarks, which highlighted the friendship between President Trump and Kim, also implied that the second Trump administration intended to re-establish diplomatic relations with North Korea, which had been severed during the Biden administration.



“We don't do regime change," he further said. "We are going to deal with the countries that are in front of us.” This comment was aimed at dispelling speculations that the second Trump administration might undertake a preemptive strike against North Korea or attempt a regime change.



