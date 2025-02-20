Woo Sang-hyeok claims second victory of the season. February. 20, 2025 07:49. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Woo Sang-hyeok, nicknamed the “Smile Jumper,” claimed his second victory of the season at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, on February 19, clearing 2.28 meters. This marks his second win of the season, following his triumph at the Hustopečské Skákání competition in the Czech Republic on February 9, where he cleared 2.31 meters.



On his first attempts, Woo successfully cleared 2.16, 2.21, 2.25, and 2.28 meters. As Cuba’s Luis Enrique Zayas failed to clear 2.28 meters, Woo secured victory after just four jumps. Having won the event for the third time in his career, Woo then attempted 2.32 meters but was unsuccessful in all three attempts. Had he cleared the height, he would have held the season’s best mark in the men’s high jump outright. Currently, the highest clearance of the season, 2.31 meters, is shared by Woo, Italy’s Stefano Sottile, and Israel’s Yonathan Kapitolnik.



South Korea’s star high jumper finished seventh at the Paris Olympics. Still, his strong performances in early-season competitions suggest that he is in promising form ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, set to take place in Nanjing, China, from March 21 to 23. Woo will also compete at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, aiming for another strong showing on the global stage.



“It feels good to finish my second indoor competition of the year with a solid result, but I am disappointed with my record,” Woo said through the Korean Association of Athletics Federations. “I will keep working hard to deliver a performance at the World Athletics Indoor Championships that leaves no regrets.”



한국어