Korean essay signs hundreds of million won copyright contract with English publishers. February. 12, 2025 07:41. by 김소민기자 somin@donga.com.

Writers Kim Hana and Hwang Seon-woo’s essay titled ‘Two Women Living Together’ (published by Iyagi Jangsu, photo) signed hundreds of million-won copyright contracts with major publishing companies in the U.S. and Britain.



“We have signed a contract on advance payment or royalties worth hundreds of millions of won with ‘Doubleday,’ an independent brand of Penguin Random House in the U.K., and ‘Echo,’ an imprint of HarperCollins in the U.S.,” announced Iyagi Jangsu, an affiliate of Munhakdongne, announced on Tuesday. It is rare for a Korean essay to sign a contract with major English/American publishers. “The book depicts the creation of a new type of family based on friendship, solidarity, and strong shared values among women, stretching beyond stereotypes and norms on gender roles,” said Susanna Wadeson, CEO of Doubleday.



First published in 2019, the book received global attention when the New York Times devoted a whole page to the book in July last year. “All sorts of interesting events happened after two women decided to buy a house to live together with their cats, one of them including the book reaching new readers on a new continent,” said Kim.



