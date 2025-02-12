Teacher murders student in South Korea. February. 12, 2025 07:40. by 대전=이정훈기자 jh89@donga.com.

An eight-year-old elementary school student, Kim Ha-neul, was killed on Monday by a teacher in Daejeon, raising serious concerns about oversight in South Korea’s education system. The tragedy, which unfolded despite multiple warning signs about the teacher’s erratic behavior, has sparked calls for accountability and legal reform to prevent similar incidents in the future.



The teacher, whose name has not been disclosed, had taken a six-month leave of absence in December 2024, citing depression. However, just 21 days later, she submitted a medical evaluation, declaring that she was fit for duty and was reinstated. In the days leading up to the incident, she exhibited increasingly disturbing behavior, including destroying school property on February 5 and assaulting a fellow teacher on February 6.



Despite these clear red flags, the school and education authorities failed to intervene decisively, allowing the teacher to remain in her position. Critics argue that had officials acted more swiftly, the death of Ha-neul might have been prevented. The tragedy has also cast a spotlight on lapses in after-school safety protocols.



According to regulations, students participating in after-school programs must be handed over directly to their guardians. However, it appears that these procedures were not properly followed, raising additional questions about systemic failures in student protection. In a public plea for justice, Ha-neul’s family released her name and photo, calling for a thorough investigation and legal reform to prevent future tragedies. On Tuesday, her father made an emotional statement: "Even though my daughter has become a star in the sky, please enact ‘Ha-neul’s Law’ so that there are no second victims. Hold those responsible accountable."



한국어