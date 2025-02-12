Rosé’s ‘APT.’ surpasses Mariah Carey’s Christmas Carol. February. 12, 2025 07:40. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé (pictured) has made history with ‘APT.,’ her collaboration with Bruno Mars, by ranking No. 1 on the ‘Billboard Global 200’ (excluding the U.S.) for a total of 15 weeks, making it the song with the most weeks at the top of this chart.



According to a Billboard preview article on Monday (local time), ‘APT.’ ranked No. 1 for 15 weeks on the latest Billboard Global 200 chart (dated February 15), which tracks online streaming and digital sales outside the U.S. This surpasses the previous record of 14 weeks held by Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’



The song ranked sixth on HOT 100, Billboard's main singles chart. Since its release on October 18, 2024, APT. debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard HOT 100 chart dated November 2, 2024. Since its debut, the song has remained on the chart for 16 consecutive weeks. Notably, it jumped back to No. 5 in January 2025 as the Christmas carols that dominated the year-end rankings gradually declined. Recently, APT. even recorded No.3 for two consecutive weeks. Rosé is the first to rank 3rd on the Billboard HOT 100 as a female K-pop artist.



