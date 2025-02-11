Police probe plot to storm constitutional court. February. 11, 2025 07:42. by 최원영 o0@donga.com.

Police are investigating 20 online posts and comments in which users allegedly discussed plans to storm the Constitutional Court ahead of its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial. In response, authorities have ramped up security measures, assigning armed protection teams to the court’s justices.



At a press briefing in Seoul on Monday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed that it had launched a preliminary investigation into the threatening online content. The agency’s cybercrime unit is handling the case.



Security has also been heightened for the justices. Since late last year, at the Constitutional Court's request, the National Police Agency has assigned individual security teams to each of the seven justices, excluding Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae. The justices are now under “Byeongho-level” security.



한국어