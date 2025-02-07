BLACKPINK to comeback as a full group after two years. February. 07, 2025 07:55. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, who has focused on solo activities since 2023, is set to reunite as a full group as early as June.



YG Entertainment teased the news in a video released on its official blog Thursday, announcing that BLACKPINK will embark on a new world tour this year. This marks their first full-group comeback in nearly two years, following their highly successful ‘Born Pink Tour’ from October 2022 to September 2023. That tour spanned 66 shows in 34 cities across South Korea, the U.S., and Europe, drawing approximately 1.8 million fans worldwide.



While YG has not disclosed specific dates or locations, industry insiders predict that the tour will begin in June, with stops in South Korea, the U.S., and other key markets. “With Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa all actively pursuing solo music and acting careers, careful scheduling will be necessary,” a music industry source said. BLACKPINK operates under a dual-management system, with individual activities handled by separate agencies and group projects managed by YG Entertainment.



BLACKPINK’s solo ventures have also been immensely impactful. Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.,’ debuted last October and held the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks. Jennie’s single ‘Mantra,’ released the same month, also charted on the Hot 100, and she is now preparing to release her first full-length solo album, ‘Ruby.’ Jisoo stars in the Coupang Play drama ‘Newtopia,’ premiering Friday, while Lisa, who recently joined the cast of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, is set to drop her solo album later this month.



“We have assembled a dedicated project team to fully support BLACKPINK’s group activities this year,” YG Entertainment said in a statement. “We are accelerating preparations for their comeback.”



