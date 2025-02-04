Kim A-lim wins LPGA opener wire-to-wire. February. 04, 2025 08:17. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Kim A-lim kicked off the 2025 LPGA Tour season in dominant fashion, winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in a wire-to-wire victory. She becomes the first South Korean golfer in six years to win the season opener, following Ji Eun-hee’s triumph in 2019.



Competing at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, Kim carded a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday, finishing at 20-under 268. Her round featured seven birdies and two bogeys, allowing her to hold off world No. 1 Nelly Korda by two strokes. Kim took home a winner’s purse of $300,000.



Kim’s victory sets a high bar for South Korean golfers this season. Back in 2019, when Ji won the opener, South Korean players went on to claim 15 titles—the most in a single season over the past decade.



"It feels great to get an early win, but my focus remains the same—executing my game plan well on the course," Kim said. "I hope to deliver even more good news this season alongside Mediheal, which decided to sponsor me during a challenging time."



