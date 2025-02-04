Son Heung-min leads Tottenham out of a losing streak. February. 04, 2025 08:17. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur helped his team escape a losing streak by inducing an own goal and assisting the final goal.



Tottenham defeated visiting Brentford 2-0 in the 24th round of the 2024-2025 English Premier League (EPL) season on Monday. Son Heung-min, who started on the left flank, played the full match and contributed to both of Tottenham's goals. It was Spurs' first win in eight games, breaking a seven-match winless streak (1 draw, 6 losses), including four consecutive defeats in the EPL. Spurs are now 14th in the standings with 27 points from eight wins, three draws, and 13 losses.



Son Heung-min created Tottenham's first goal in the 29th minute from a corner kick. He curled the ball with his right foot, and it deflected off the back of Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt (27) in front of the goalpost, going into the net for an own goal.



Son Heung-min assisted Pape Matar Sarr in the 42nd minute of the second half. Positioned on the left flank, Son delivered an exquisite pass to Sarr, who raced toward the penalty box and slotted the ball between the goalkeeper's legs to score. With his seventh EPL assist of the season (along with six goals), Son now has 69 career assists, placing him in sole possession of 17th place on the all-time EPL players list.



“Three points, clean sheet. Everything we wanted,” Son said on Instagram after the game, expressing his joy with the result. “All focus now on the semi-final.”



