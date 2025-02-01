Emergence of Chinese AI driven by native talent born in 1990s. February. 01, 2025 07:25. by Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com.

Professionals from this generation are making significant strides in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. While much attention is on Chinese AI startup Deepseek and its founder Liang Wenfeng (40), who developed an AI model comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT with just $5.58 million, the Chinese economic media outlet Science and Innovation Daily highlights the growing prominence of AI entrepreneurs born in the 1990s.



The report focuses on founders primarily educated in China, including Wang Xingxing (35) of Unitree, a leading robotics manufacturer, and Feng Zhihui (32) of Ziyuan Robot. These entrepreneurs, who studied engineering at local universities and launched their ventures domestically, have never pursued education abroad.



As their capabilities gain recognition, competition to attract top AI talent in China is expected to intensify.



