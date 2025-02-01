'Squid Game' Season 3 to premiere on June 27. February. 01, 2025 07:25. by 이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com.

The final season of 'Squid Game' will be released in June this year. Netflix announced on Thursday that 'Squid Game' Season 3, the grand finale of the original series, will be released on June 27. This comes just six months after the release of Season 2 in December last year.



While it took three years and three months for Season 2 to be released after the debut of Season 1 in September 2021, Season 3 was filmed consecutively with Season 2 but is being released separately to maximize promotional impact.



Along with the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled new photos from Season 3. One image shows Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) handcuffed and glaring at someone after a failed rebellion. Other images feature the Front Man deep in thought while holding a black mask and characters mourning someone's death beside a coffin. "I am thrilled to see the seeds I planted grow and bear fruit," the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said. “I will do my best to deliver another thrilling story.”



