‘Do your best in your respective positions,’ Pres. Yoon tells aides. February. 01, 2025 07:25. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with senior aides of the presidential office, including Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, at Seoul Detention Center on Friday morning. "Since the presidential office is at the center of state affairs, do not be discouraged and do your best in your respective positions," the president urged them.



"The president said, 'This is also where people live. I am doing well,'" a high-ranking official from the presidential office said after the meeting. "He is in good health and maintaining a composed attitude." He added that the president inquired whether the medical system had functioned properly during the holidays and whether elderly citizens had faced any inconveniences.



Attending the meeting were Presidential Chief of Staff Chung, the head of the National Security Office Shin Won-sik, Senior Secretary to the President for Political Affairs Hong Chul-ho, Senior Secretary to the President for Civil Affairs Kim Ju-hyeon, and Personal Secretary to the President Kang Eui-gu. This was the first general meeting granted since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) lifted the restriction on non-legal representative visits last Friday, following Yoon's indictment and detention on charges of leading an insurrection. The meeting took place separately from other inmates in a designated area and lasted about 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m. This type of designated-location meeting is allowed once per week with up to five attendees.



Observers interpreted President Yoon's remarks about the 'center of state affairs' as a sign of his continued influence despite his detention, describing it as a form of "prison politics" that underscores his resilience as president. Since his suspension from duties, the presidential office has been reduced to a supporting body for the acting president, effectively ceasing operations in key areas such as political, security, and policy affairs. Yoon's remarks were seen as an attempt to encourage his aides while signaling his refusal to accept the National Assembly's impeachment decision.



Furthermore, by expressing concerns about medical services and elderly citizens' welfare during the holidays, the president emphasized his continued commitment to public issues despite being in detention. Analysts suggest this move aimed to reinforce the image of "governing from prison."



