Tottenham’s Yang Min-Hyeok heads to QPR on loan. January. 31, 2025 07:29. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

South Korean forward Yang Min-hyuk, who joined Tottenham Hotspur last December, has moved on loan to Queens Park Rangers (QPR) without making a single Premier League appearance. QPR announced the signing on its official website on Thursday, stating, "We have secured the loan transfer of forward Yang Min-hyuk. He will play for us until the end of the 2024-25 season."



QPR is familiar to South Korean fans, as former national team captain Park Ji-sung played there during the 2012-13 season. Park, who served as QPR’s captain that year, made 20 league appearances before the club was relegated. QPR has remained in the Championship (England’s second tier) since finishing last in the Premier League in 2014-15. As of Thursday, the club sits 13th in the 24-team Championship standings.



“I want to bring many victories to QPR, where Korean football legend Park Ji-sung once played,” Yang said, expressing his excitement about joining the club. Yang will wear the No. 47 jersey, the same number he wore last year in the K League 1 with Gangwon FC. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Korea, netting 12 goals in 38 matches and becoming the first high school player to win the league’s Young Player of the Year award.



Yang signed with Tottenham in July last year and moved to England in December. While he trained alongside Son Heung-min, he did not make any competitive appearances for Spurs. Earlier this month, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou made it clear that Yang was not in his immediate plans, saying ahead of a match against Newcastle, “He needs time to adapt.”



QPR, currently tied for 15th in Championship goal-scoring with 32 goals, is counting on Yang to boost the attack. Club CEO Christian Nourry welcomed the signing, saying, “Yang Min-hyuk was already regarded as a top prospect before joining Tottenham. We’re delighted to have him with us.”



