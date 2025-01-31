Air Busan flight catches fire before takeoff. January. 31, 2025 07:29. by 부산=강성명기자, 이축복기자 smkang@donga.com.

A South Korean low-cost carrier, Air Busan, experienced a fire on a flight bound for Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport on Tuesday, prompting an emergency evacuation of all 176 people on board. The incident, which occurred just 30 days after a Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport, has heightened public anxiety over airline safety.



According to the Busan Metropolitan City Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the fire broke out on an Airbus aircraft operated by Air Busan around 10:15 p.m. while it was preparing for departure. The aircraft carried 169 passengers and seven crew members at the time. Witnesses reported hearing a "popping" sound as flames ignited in the left-side overhead compartment, causing fire dust particles to scatter and thick smoke to spread toward the front of the cabin. All passengers and crew members activated the emergency exits and evacuated via slides, with seven individuals sustaining minor injuries, including bruises.



The National Fire Agency issued a Level 1 alert at 10:38 p.m., deploying 138 firefighters and 69 emergency vehicles, including 13 pump trucks, to contain the fire. Fire crews established a fire wall and fully extinguished the flames at 11:31 p.m., approximately one hour and 16 minutes after the initial outbreak. The upper part of the aircraft suffered significant fire damage. Authorities believe the fire likely originated from an electronic device inside the overhead compartment, as a flight attendant stationed near the galley at the rear of the aircraft reported that the smoke and flames emerged from inside a closed compartment.



The Flight and Train Accident Investigation Committee under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has launched an inquiry in collaboration with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, the Busan Metropolitan City Fire and Disaster Headquarters, and the National Forensic Service. Investigators suspect electronic devices, such as portable batteries, as the most probable cause of the fire. Six Airbus officials and representatives from the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety have also arrived at the scene for an official briefing. Authorities have recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR), which will undergo analysis to determine the precise cause of the accident.



한국어