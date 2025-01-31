Late MBC weathercaster allegedly suffered workplace harassment. January. 31, 2025 07:29. by 김기윤기자 pep@donga.com.

MBC weathercaster Oh Yo-anna, who passed away last September, was allegedly a victim of workplace harassment before her death, according to newly surfaced claims. The South Korean broadcaster stated it would launch an investigation if her family formally requested a fact-finding probe.



According to reports by The Dong-A Ilbo, Oh left a 17-page memo on her phone detailing workplace bullying by two fellow weathercasters. The document allegedly states that the harassment began in March 2022 and that Oh had reported her suffering to MBC officials before her death, providing recorded conversations and mobile messenger exchanges as evidence.



MBC addressed the allegations in a statement Tuesday, saying that the deceased never reported any grievances to the relevant department or management. “If the bereaved family requests a fact-finding investigation, MBC will promptly proceed,” the company said. "We expressed concern over what it described as politically motivated attempts to use the issue to undermine the network."



The controversy has drawn political criticism. Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) denounced MBC’s response in a social media post on Thursday, stating, “Dismissing this as an attack on MBC is a secondary offense that disrespects the deceased and inflicts further pain on the bereaved family.” Former PPP lawmaker Kim Woong also criticized MBC’s stance on Monday, saying, “Instead of waiting for the family to ask, MBC should initiate an investigation itself.”



On Thursday, the family filed a lawsuit at the Seoul Central District Court against several of Oh’s former colleagues, seeking damages for workplace harassment. The bereaved family stated they would not formally request an investigation from MBC, saying, “The company should conduct its inquiry and issue a sincere public apology.”



