Kim Min-jae’s decisive header leads Bayern Munich. January. 27, 2025 07:13. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Kim Min-jae scored the decisive header, leading Bayern Munich (Germany) to their 5th consecutive win. With his offensive and defensive contributions, Bayern Munich is cruising towards reclaiming the Bundesliga title after two years.



On Sunday, in a 2024–2025 Bundesliga Round 19 away match against Freiburg at the Europa Park Stadium in Freiburg, Kim scored a header in the 54th minute, helping his team to a 2-1 victory. After Bayern led 1-0, Kim directed a header into the net from a corner kick taken by Joshua Kimmich, slightly altering the ball's trajectory with his head.



According to the football statistics site Fotmob, Kim recorded three successful ground duels, eight recoveries, two interceptions, and two tackles, playing a key role in defending. He also made the most passes in the game, with 119 successful passes, earning a rating of 8.6 and being named the match's best player. Although he missed the game against Hoffenheim on Jan. 16 due to injury concerns, he played the full 90 minutes against Wolfsburg on Jan. 18 and in this match.



Bayern Munich took the lead in the 15th minute of the first half thanks to a goal from their top scorer, Harry Kane. Kane, the Bundesliga's leading scorer with 17 goals, extended his lead over second-place Omar Marmoush (15 goals), who moved from Frankfurt to Manchester City. Though Bayern Munich conceded an equalizing header to Freiburg's Matthias Ginter in the 68th minute, they held on to secure a 2-1 win, with Kim's goal proving to be the match-winner.



한국어