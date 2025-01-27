US VP makes remarks on potential change to US forces overseas. January. 27, 2025 07:13. by Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday (local time) that President Donald Trump views that the government should spare U.S. troops, one of the most precious resources for the country, adding that they are not sent everywhere in the world. This is the first official remarks made under Trump's second presidency on possible adjustments to the way U.S. forces are deployed overseas, raising questions about potential changes to the scale or role of U.S. forces in South Korea.



Vice President Vance said on Saturday at a commencement ceremony of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that unlike his predecessors, President Trump seeks to sparingly deploy U.S. troops, the country’s most precious resources. He argued that it is not the right thing to do to send men and women in military uniform who are determined to risk their lives for the sake of the country everywhere in the world, adding that when deploying forces, the government should equip them with the means to achieve a swift victory and come back home.



At a confirmation hearing previously held in the U.S. Senate, Secretary Hegseth said that it would conduct a Global Posture Review to assess the military strength and missions of U.S. troops sent overseas. He also commented that Washington is supposed to take a stronger military posture across the Indo-Pacific area, given a sense of urgency arising from China’s growing military presence and the growing need to build deterrence.



Secretary Hegseth also said in a message to the military after his commencement that President Trump gives the military a clear mission to achieve peace through power. He added that in cooperation with U.S. allies and partners, the country would deter any aggressive action from the Chinese Communist Party in the Indo-Pacific Region, end wars with a sense of responsibility, and react to key threats. As a result, speculations are growing that the core function of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea might change from deterring North Korean threats to keeping China in check.



