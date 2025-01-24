Trump releases first Quad joint communique after taking office. January. 24, 2025 08:15. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

In the joint communique signed during the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting - held in Washington for the first time, a day after the inauguration of the Donald Trump Administration - the phrase “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” was notably absent. This marks a contrast to the Joe Biden Administration, under which the phrase “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” appeared quite regularly in the communique, including last year’s. Concerns have been raised that this omission might signal a shift in Washington’s North Korea policy, moving from “denuclearization” to a focus on “nuclear disarmament and freeze.”



The Joint Communique, disclosed by the U.S. Department of State, does not mention North Korea. However, its intent to counterbalance China remains as evident as during the previous administration. Although China is not mentioned explicitly, the communique includes the statement: “We also strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,” a phrasing typically reserved to address China’s actions.



Additionally, when President Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having “nuclear power” during his inauguration ceremony on Monday, some observers expressed concern that this could be interpreted as a tacit acknowledgment of Pyongyang as a nuclear state. Experts suggest that the omission of denuclearization reflects Trump’s more realistic approach to North Korea’s nuclear program, focusing on the “small deal” such as nuclear disarmament and freezing development rather than pursuing the complete dismantlement of Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.



한국어