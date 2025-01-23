Samsung BioLogics enters ‘4 trillion club’ in annual sales. January. 23, 2025 07:42. by 최지원 기자 jwchoi@donga.com.

Samsung BioLogics has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first domestic pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company to surpass 4 trillion won in annual sales.



Last year, the company reported consolidated sales of 4.5473 trillion won, a 23% increase from the previous year, with an operating profit of 1.3201 trillion won, up 19%. This performance was driven by large-scale contracts with global pharmaceutical companies and the company's strong market position. Samsung Bioepis also saw impressive growth, with sales rising by 51% and operating profit by 112%.



The industry predicts that Samsung BioLogics will continue its sales growth this year, driven by the completion of Plant 5 in April and the anticipated passing of the Biosecurity Act in the United States. Once Plant 5, with a capacity of 180,000 L, is finished, the company’s total production capacity will reach 784,000 L, making it the largest in the world.



If the Biosecurity Act, which the U.S. is promoting to limit the influence of Chinese companies, is passed, the volume previously handled by Wuxi Biologics, a Chinese contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will likely shift to other markets. The industry predicts domestic CDMO companies, such as Samsung BioLogics, will be well-positioned to capture a significant market share.



