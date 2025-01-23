President Yoon in need of regular eye treatment. January. 23, 2025 07:42. by 고도예 기자 yea@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was arrested and imprisoned on charges of leading a rebellion, was taken to the Armed Forces Seoul District Hospital on Tuesday to receive eye treatment after attending the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. Reportedly, President Yoon is in a condition that does not require hospitalization but regular treatment.



According to The Dong-A Ilbo's coverage on Wednesday, President Yoon conveyed his need for medical treatment, submitting a previous medical opinion by the president's doctor, to the Seoul Detention Center, where he is imprisoned. The medical officer at the Seoul Detention Center treated President Yoon and advised him to “receive external treatment,” which was permitted by the director of the Seoul Detention Center. “He receives regular tests and treatment,” said an official close to President Yoon.



Former President Lee Myung-bak had been hospitalized at Seoul National University Hospital in 2018 while he was incarcerated due to diabetes. Former President Park Geun-hye also received hospital treatment due to worsening lumbar disc and shoulder rotator cuff tears and was hospitalized in 2021.



The Presidential Security Service will continue to provide on-site security, with President Yoon’s announcement to appear before the Constitutional Court on Thursday. It is said that President Yoon changed into his personal suit kept by the detention center the previous day and boarded a Ministry of Justice convoy with a prison guard. A security car escorted the convoy as soon as the convoy passed through the main gate inside the detention center wall. Bodyguards started personal security service when President Yoon stepped out of the vehicle and arrived at the Constitutional Court building.



President Yoon is said to have returned to the detention center and presented the suit and tie to the prison guards. Per the Ministry of Justice regulations, inmates are allowed to store only underwear, casual clothes, T-shirts, and shorts.



