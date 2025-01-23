DPK leader welcomes US-N. Korea talks. January. 23, 2025 07:40. .

“We welcome U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to resume the suspended U.S.-North Korea dialogue,” said Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday. ”We hope that President Trump's commitment will ease the crisis on the Korean Peninsula and lead to denuclearization, inter-Korean exchanges, and peace on the Korean Peninsula.” Lee's comments come as Trump has repeatedly flaunted his closeness to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, referring to the Stalinist country as a ‘nuclear power’ shortly after taking office. Lee also met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun on the same day, saying, “We need to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and firmly establish the responsibilities of members of the liberal democratic community.”



Lee's recent rhetoric toward the U.S. has become more prominent due to the sharp contrast with his previous anti-American behaviors. In particular, Lee's pro-American activities have become more frequent after concerns were raised in the U.S. following the Democratic Party of Korea’s inclusion of a phrase reading that “President Yoon Suk Yeol antagonized North Korea, China, and Russia and insisted on a bizarre foreign policy focused on Japan” in the first impeachment bill against President Yoon.



The Democratic Party of Korea's expectations for Trump's second term are understandable, given that the then-Moon Jae-in administration tried to mediate the U.S.-North Korea dialogue between Trump and Kim Jong Un. However, the designation of North Korea as a ‘nuclear state’ has been interpreted as Washington's intention to recognize North Korea's nuclear capabilities and move toward nuclear disarmament negotiations, which has raised deep concerns in both South Korea and the U.S. Furthermore, if such concerns come to materialize, South Korea will be forced to live with North Korea's nuclear weapons forever, a situation South Korea can hardly afford to welcome.



In a situation where tensions and conflicts remain high on the Korean Peninsula, it is necessary to move toward reconciliation rather than confrontation. However, we should not assume that dialog is always good. We cannot tolerate a ‘dangerous peace’ that recognizes North Korea's nuclear program without giving any consideration to South Korea. Now is the time to convey South Korea’s concerns to the U.S. and convince the Trump administration of a cautious approach before the new North Korea policy of Trump's second term takes shape. South Korea must demonstrate a bipartisan commitment to security and alliance, not a show of pro-American activities.



