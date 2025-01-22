Jesse Lingard named FC Seoul captain for 2025 league. January. 22, 2025 07:47. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

"Wearing the captain’s armband is special. It’s fun to be the team leader,” Lingard said, when stepping in for the injured Ki Sung-yeung. Jesse Lingard, the former England national team and ex-Manchester United player, has been named captain of FC Seoul for the 2025 K League 1 season. Lingard, who joined the club in early 2024, has quickly become a pivotal figure both on and off the field, solidifying his status as one of the best foreign players to ever play in the K League. The former England national team player previously played for Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL), scoring 29 goals in 182 appearances.



Lingard, interim captain for 17 games last season, was known as the team’s “mood maker.” After victories, he celebrated with dances in the locker room, and after defeats, he motivated his teammates by urging them not to keep their heads down and “move on from the game.”



His leadership earned him the trust and respect of his teammates, which led FC Seoul coach Kim Ki-dong to officially name him captain last Wednesday. “This year will not be an easy journey as the team has to aim higher than last season, but I will do my best,” Lingard said, embracing the challenge ahead.



Lingard's influence was evident last season. In 26 games, he scored six goals and led FC Seoul to a fourth-place finish in the K League 1, securing a spot in the Final A competition. His presence also energized the fanbase. FC Seoul saw total home attendance surpass 500,000 for the first time since 2018, reaching 500,091—a testament to the “Lingard effect.”



Lingard is one of three foreign players set to lead their teams as captains this season, a historic first for K League 1. Pohang Steelers’ Wandelson and Daegu FC’s Cesinha will also wear the captain’s armband when the league kicks off on February 15.



한국어