Buddhist leader urges conscience and perseverance. January. 22, 2025 07:47. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

The New Year’s press conference held on Tuesday at the Korean Buddhist History and Culture Memorial Hall in Seoul’s Jongno District by Monk Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, struck a different tone from past gatherings. He described South Korea as entering the new year facing "a political crisis, a crisis of democracy, and economic difficulties—a situation akin to a burning house in the three realms."



The Buddhist leader emphasized the importance of conscience as a fundamental guiding principle. "The primary quality every person must hold his conscience," the Buddhist monk said. "If anyone wishes to express their views, they must do so in alignment with their conscience. When greed overshadows conscience, it can be manifested in the form of excessive words or actions, clouded by selfish desires," he cautioned.



Nonetheless, Monk Jinwoo also offered words of hope. "After the cold winter, a warm spring will follow. Only by overcoming pain can achievement be realized, and only by overcoming chaos can peace prevail," he said. He pledged that “Korean Buddhism would work to bring peace to the hearts of all citizens wounded over the past winter.”



한국어