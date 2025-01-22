Pres. Yoon makes historic Constitutional Court appearance. January. 22, 2025 07:46. by 김자현기자 이승우 기자 zion37@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol directly refuted allegations tied to his impeachment case during a historic appearance at South Korea's Constitutional Court. He denied claims that he ordered military commanders to forcibly remove lawmakers gathered in the National Assembly to vote on lifting martial law on December 3.



During the third hearing of the impeachment trial held on Tuesday in the Constitutional Court's main chamber in Seoul's Jongno District, Yoon was questioned by Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae. When asked whether he had instructed then-Commander of the Capital Defense Command Lee Jin-woo or Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun to remove legislators during martial law deliberations, President Yoon firmly replied, "No." A president’s attendance at the hearing marks the first such instance in South Korean constitutional history.



President Yoon also denied handing a note referencing an "emergency legislative body" to Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok ahead of the declaration of martial law. Responding to Acting Chief Justice Moon's inquiry, Yoon stated, "I never handed over such a note to the Minister of Economy and Finance. It was only much later, after the martial law was lifted, did I come across a news article mentioning the existence of such a memo." He added, "The only person who could have created this document was former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. However, as he was detained then, I couldn't verify the details."



In his opening remarks, Yoon emphasized his lifelong commitment to democratic principles. "Since reaching adulthood, I have firmly upheld the values of liberal democracy throughout my public service career," he said. "As the Constitutional Court also exists to protect the Constitution, I ask the justices to thoroughly examine the facts in this case."



한국어