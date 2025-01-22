Trump signs over 100 executive measures on first day. January. 22, 2025 07:46. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

On his first day back in office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed 45 executive orders, including 25 executive orders, 11 memoranda, five proclamations, and four sub-cabinet appointments. In addition, he revoked 78 executive orders issued during the Biden administration, marking a dramatic start to his second term. By enacting over 100 executive measures on Day 1, Trump has signaled a significant policy shift. Trump’s extensive use of executive orders, which bypass congressional approval, underscores his determination to dismantle key Biden-era policies. He focuses on reversing the Biden administration's achievements, particularly in immigration, trade, and climate. The wave of executive actions represents Trump’s effort to cement the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda and complete what he could not during his first term, doubling down on his "America First" agenda and aiming to solidify what he calls “Trumpian Americanism.”



Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico exemplifies his administration's priorities. He signed executive orders to suspend refugee asylum programs and to construct additional physical barriers at the border. These moves highlight Trump’s intent to revive the stringent anti-immigration policies he championed during his first term. Additionally, Trump ordered a comprehensive review of existing trade agreements and investigations into the causes of the U.S. trade deficit, signaling potential high tariffs.



Trump terminated climate and energy policies and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government, established under the Biden administration. Reverting to his first-term stance, he signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, a move celebrated by his supporters at a rally held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



