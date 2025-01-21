Tottenham’s losing streak hits three amid Son’s struggles. January. 21, 2025 08:20. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, a 10-year veteran of the English Premier League (EPL), is having a tough start to the new year, as harshly criticized by the British newspaper The Express. Tottenham Hotspur is also currently facing relegation concerns.



Tottenham lost 2–3 to visiting Everton in Monday's 22nd round of the 2024–2025 EPL. It was Spurs' third straight loss in EPL play. They are winless in their last six EPL matches. With just one win in their last 10 matches, Tottenham won seven, drawn three, and lost 12, dropping to 15th place in the Premier League.



The EPL is a 20-team league, with the teams finishing 18th to 20th in the final standings relegated to the English Football League (EFL) Championship (second division) for the next season. Tottenham are currently only eight points ahead of 18th-place Ipswich. Their position could change depending on the results of the following three matches.



Even Captain Son Heung-min cannot escape the blame. He played the full 90 minutes but failed to register an offensive point.



