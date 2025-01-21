Seoul City to offer monthly housing aid for newborn families. January. 21, 2025 08:20. by 전혜진 기자 sunrise@donga.com.

Seoul City will provide housing support to non-homeowning families with children born this year. The city also plans to subsidize childcare service costs for small business owners as part of efforts to address the low birthrate, allocating 3.2 trillion won to these initiatives in 2025.



On Monday, the city unveiled its “Seoul Birth Support Project Season 2,” building on last year’s Season 1. The new project includes 87 initiatives across three key areas: care and housing, work-life balance and family-friendly parenting, and support for meeting and childbirth.



The scope of housing support, previously limited to newlyweds, will now extend to families with children. The city plans to provide 300,000 won monthly for two years, totaling 7.2 million won, to help non-homeowning families continue living in Seoul after having a child. This amount reflects the difference in housing costs between apartments in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area. Eligible households are those with children born on or after January 1, 2025, with incomes at or below 180% of the median. Applications will open in May.



