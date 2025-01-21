US President-elect Donald Trump to take office today. January. 21, 2025 08:19. .

The second administration under U.S. President Donald Trump officially began on Monday. "Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," President-elect Trump declared at a victory rally held the day before his inauguration. He promised to tackle all crises with historic speed and strength, vowing to swiftly implement his campaign promises, including deporting illegal immigrants, imposing universal tariffs, revitalizing the energy industry, and reforming the bureaucracy. He also pledged to repeal all "radical and foolish executive orders" of the Biden administration.



True to his campaign pledge of "being a dictator on Day 1 after inauguration," Trump's second term begins with over 100 executive orders emphasizing "America First." "We will halt the invasion at our borders, unseal the liquid gold (oil) beneath our feet, build with American materials, buy American products, and hire American workers. We will eradicate the far-left 'woke' ideology from our military and government," President-elect Trump announced. He also formalized pardons for those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot and declared the abolition of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.



This marks the beginning of a second Trump administration that will differ starkly from the Biden era. It also signals a complete departure from the America the world has known—a superpower that once led the global liberal order. The Trump-era U.S. is no longer the same nation that stood as the cornerstone of the free world, triumphed over communism during the Cold War, and upheld a global liberal international order since World War II. For President-elect Trump, who prioritizes the nation's own interests and strengths, values and norms such as democracy and human rights hold little significance. Alliances are transactional, calculated solely on profit and loss, and the deals will be entirely self-serving to America's benefit.



Even compared to his first term, which served as a preview, Trump's second term will likely be markedly different. Unlike the chaotic first term, plagued by internal opposition and sabotage, Trump has staffed his cabinet and advisory team exclusively with loyalists this time. With only four years left in office, he is expected to push forward with unprecedented speed to achieve notable accomplishments. Trump has also warned that he will deal ruthlessly with any internal or external obstacles that hinder his agenda.



Even before the start of Trump's second term, the world has been shaken. Trump has openly expressed territorial ambitions, making statements infringing sovereignty, such as annexing Canada as the 51st state and asserting control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. As a result, the Canadian prime minister was forced to resign. In the Middle East, Israel and Hamas hastily reached a ceasefire agreement amid threats that the gates of hell would open. Such rapid and seismic geopolitical shifts have left nations on high alert, bracing for impact.



The Korean Peninsula, though not an immediate priority, is expected to experience significant changes as part of Trump's influence. If Trump directly engages in negotiations with North Korea, pushing for a "small deal" based on nuclear disarmament or freezing, or if he uses the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea as leverage to demand increased defense cost-sharing, South Korea could find itself in a difficult position. Last year's record-high trade surplus with the U.S. could make South Korea a target of Trump's tariff policies.



Despite this, the South Korean government appears paralyzed by a leadership vacuum after its impeachment proceedings. Under an acting president, even establishing communication channels with Trump's administration poses a challenge. Nonetheless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must closely analyze U.S. developments and devise agile response strategies. In a New Year's interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, Dr. Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, advised that the South Korean government should approach Trump's second term with a "clean slate." A completely new strategic mindset is required at this critical juncture.



한국어